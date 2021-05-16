A former first round NFL Draft pick is back in the league.

Kelvin Benjamin, a first round pick out of Florida State in the 2014 NFL Draft, has not played in the league since 2018. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver spent the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers. Benjamin had a successful rookie season, though struggled with his weight moving forward.

The former Seminoles star went on to play for the Bills and the Chiefs in 2018. He had not played in the league since.

Sunday morning, the New York Giants opted to sign the former first round pick. However, Benjamin will not be playing wide receiver for the NFC East franchise. Instead, the Giants will have Benjamin at tight end.

The #Giants are signing former first-round WR, now TE, Kelvin Benjamin, source said. A potential comeback story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2021

The NFL world is excited to see what Benjamin can do at tight end in New York.

Corey Clement and Kelvin Benjamin are joining the Giants from two completely different angles. Clement had to show he was healthy + still had some burst to his game. He did that. Benjamin switching positions + hadn't played in a while. He had to show he was coachable + willing — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 16, 2021

The Giants are also signing Kelvin Benjamin, per source. The former Panthers first-round pick worked mostly as a tight end at his tryout. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 16, 2021

Sooo, can we get this Kelvin Benjamin? Dude used to be a beast before the biscuits! pic.twitter.com/3fw56LpzLx — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) May 16, 2021

After watching Kelvin Benjamin this weekend, my conclusion: Giants saw potential, liked how Benjamin took to coaching (and Judge was working him over pretty good) and figured they wanted to continue to see how he develops. Connecting dots to the 53-man roster is WAY premature — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 16, 2021

Where does Kelvin Benjamin fit for the Giants? WR room probably has 6 guys easily slated ahead of him and 4 guys in the TE room. Nevertheless an interesting camp signing, and maybe he transforms himself into a TE mismatch. always good to have competition in camp. pic.twitter.com/Wt1faAB0ke — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) May 16, 2021

Several NFL scouts often said that Benjamin might be better at tight end and now he’ll get a chance to prove it.

The Giants are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season in 2020, though New York will look to contend in the NFC East in 2021.

New York opens the regular season against Denver on Sunday, Sept. 12.