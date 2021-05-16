The Spun

A former first round NFL Draft pick is back in the league.

Kelvin Benjamin, a first round pick out of Florida State in the 2014 NFL Draft, has not played in the league since 2018. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver spent the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers. Benjamin had a successful rookie season, though struggled with his weight moving forward.

The former Seminoles star went on to play for the Bills and the Chiefs in 2018. He had not played in the league since.

Sunday morning, the New York Giants opted to sign the former first round pick. However, Benjamin will not be playing wide receiver for the NFC East franchise. Instead, the Giants will have Benjamin at tight end.

The NFL world is excited to see what Benjamin can do at tight end in New York.

Several NFL scouts often said that Benjamin might be better at tight end and now he’ll get a chance to prove it.

The Giants are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season in 2020, though New York will look to contend in the NFC East in 2021.

New York opens the regular season against Denver on Sunday, Sept. 12.


