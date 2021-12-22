The New York Giants were once considered a first-class organization. Over the past few years, however, they’ve been extremely dysfunctional.

On Tuesday, NFL writer Tyler Dunne released a bombshell report that detailed all the Giants’ miscues in the front office. Judging by the report, the Giants would benefit from cleaning house and changing their philosophy this offseason.

For starters, Dunne reiterated something that has been discussed elsewhere before: that former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was enamored by Texas Tech product Patrick Mahomes. He wanted the franchise to trade picks and players just so they can select Mahomes, but ownership was still committed to Eli Manning.

The Giants’ commitment to Manning ultimately led them to Dave Gettleman. Per Dunne’s report, Gettleman promised to keep Manning as his starter for the 2018 season. The general manager search that year was such a mess that only four candidates were considered serious options – Kevin Abrams, Louis Riddick and Marc Ross were the other three candidates.

Gettleman was supposed to take a different approach to scouting when he arrived in New York. Instead, he fired two of the team’s longest-tenured scouts in 2020. Theses reports would be easier to swallow if Gettleman had a strong track record when it comes to drafting. Clearly, that isn’t the case.

Not only did Gettleman mess up by taking Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he missed on Daniel Jones, Deandre Baker, Will Hernandez and several other crucial picks.

As you’d expect, Giants fans are furious reading Dunne’s report this week.

“Entering last night night, every team in the NFC East was alive for the playoffs,” ESPN’s Max Kellerman tweeted. “Every team except, of course, the New York Football Giants. The Giants haven’t spent a single day over .500 in FIVE YEARS.”

Entering last night night, every team in the NFC East was alive for the playoffs. Every team except, of course, the New York Football Giants. The @Giants haven’t spent a single day over .500 in FIVE YEARS. https://t.co/Hx0RbGPP8d — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) December 22, 2021

“Took a fraud QB. Took a RB top 5. Gave Golladay WR1 money. Hired Joe Judge. List goes on and on,” an NFL fan tweeted in response to Dunne’s article.

Took a fraud QB. Took a RB top 5. Gave Golladay WR1 money. Hired Joe Judge. List goes on and on. https://t.co/vHiyzEc2tm — Taylor Clark (@TaylorJClark8) December 22, 2021

“Not a single surprise in here,” a Giants fan replied. “Fire the GM, HC, hire a head of football operations from the outside, and retool our scouting department.”

Not a single surprise in here. Fire the GM, HC, hire a head of football operations from the outside, and retool our scouting department.#TogetherBlue https://t.co/5jUpcOmPM5 — Tommy (@TommyG105) December 22, 2021

“I’ve limited my Giants tweets but after reading this … it’s incredible how different this team would’ve looked,” another Giants fan said.

ive limited my Giants tweets but after reading this … it’s incredible how different this team would’ve looked https://t.co/Lwc4lDm8Lu — RJ👾 (@Andre1Dunkley) December 22, 2021

To make matters worse, the Giants made a draft day trade this year that gift-wrapped linebacker Micah Parsons to the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons has been exceptional since Week 1.

The Giants’ issues aren’t just tied to Gettleman. It turns out the Mara family has influenced several picks and free agency decisions, such as letting offensive tackle Russell Okung sign elsewhere because he allegedly called Chris Mara an a–hole.

If the Giants don’t clean house this offseason, they’ll just dig their grave even deeper.

[Tyler Dunne]