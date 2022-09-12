NFL World Reacts To Brian Daboll's Debut On Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Several first-year NFL head coaches had stellar debuts today, but perhaps none more impressive than Brian Daboll.

Through the first half against the Tennessee Titans, Daboll's New York Giants team looked much like its recent past iterations. The Giants trailed 13-0 at halftime and looked hopeless.

However, a spirited second-half, culminated by Saquon Barkley's game-winning two-point conversion with just over a minute to play and a missed Tennessee field goal on the game's final play, resulted in the Giants winning 21-20.

It was Big Blue's first season-opening victory in six years, and during and after the game, Daboll was a major topic of conversation, both for his in-game coaching and post-game celebrating.

The Giants entered the season projected by the experts to be among the league's worst teams, and they still very well could finish there when all is said and done.

New York's defense is weak, particularly in the secondary, and the Giants still seemingly don't have a franchise quarterback. However, thanks to Daboll, there is legitimate cause for optimism.

Today was the first time in a while where it seemed like the Giants won directly because of coaching. Daboll's ability to get his team to turn things around in the second half was commendable, as was his aggressiveness in going for two and the win.

Big Blue will look to make it 2-0 at home next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.