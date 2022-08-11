NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kadarius Toney News

BEREA, OH - AUGUST 19: Wide receiver Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants walks to the field during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The New York Giants are planning on giving their first-stringers some reps in tonight's preseason opener, but Kadarius Toney will not be playing.

Toney, Big Blue's second-year wide receiver, "appeared to tweak his leg/knee" during Tuesday's practice session, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick will be held out of action tonight.

On the surface, this doesn't seem overwhelmingly concerning. The Giants might just be being cautious; after all, defensive tackle Leonard Williams also won't play because he's reportedly "banged up."

But Williams has proven to be a remarkably durable player throughout his NFL career, while Toney battled injuries as a rookie and during his college career at Florida. His talent has never been in question; his focus and durability have.

Reports seem to indicate Toney has made strides this summer with the former, but tonight's news has some fans worried that the latter will continue to be an issue. Other fans are choosing to remain optimistic.

Is Toney being unavailable tonight just a one-off, or is it a harbinger of another frustrating season for the shifty wideout? Check back with us in a few months for the answer on that.

In the meantime, the Giants and Patriots will kick off at 7 p.m. ET tonight from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.