NFL World Reacts To Crushing Sterling Shepard News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Sterling Shepard #3 of the New York Giants in action against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants 17-14. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In the closing stages of the Cowboys-Giants game on Monday night, wide receiver Sterling Shepard went down with a non-contact injury. He had to be carted off the field.

Fans feared the worst when they saw Shepard go down at MetLife Stadium. Unfortunately, the fan base's worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Shepard suffered a torn ACL. That'll end his season.

This is devastating news for Shepard, who just came back from a torn Achilles. He'll once again have to go through a lengthy rehab just to be ready for the following season.

The NFL world is heartbroken for Shepard, and understandably so.

"Gotta feel so bad for the bro," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Terrible... When will ownership fix the turf? It's getting ridiculous."

At this point, it's fair to wonder if this injury will officially mark the end of Shepard's career in New York.

The Giants selected Shepard in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has been a steady contributor for the majority of his tenure in New York.

Shepard was off to a solid start this season, hauling in 13 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

We're wishing Shepard a full and speedy recovery.