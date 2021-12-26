NFL World Reacts To Daniel Jones, Joe Judge News

Earlier Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported both Joe Judge and Daniel Jones will be back on the field for the New York Giants next season.

“The Giants believe both Judge and Jones deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their talents next season, even though New York already has been eliminated from the playoffs and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit losses,” the report read.

One change the team is reportedly willing to make, however, is general manager Dave Gettleman.

“Many sources around the league believe the Giants’ big change will involve general manager Dave Gettleman, who could decide to step down after four seasons with the team,” the report from ESPN said.

It’s safe to say fans don’t exactly agree with the decision from owner John Mara.

“No team is more committed to losing than the Giants,” one fan said.

“Interesting. Difficult to imagine the Giants are open to an independent thinker — outside the org — coming in to critically access the state of the team if these two massive decisions are already made,” said NFL analyst Tyler Dunne.

“The news every giants fan wanted to hear the day after christmas,” NFL reporter Josh Houtz said – albeit sarcastically.

Jones has struggled with consistency issues during his time in New York. However, the team clearly still believes in his talent.

Are the Giants making the right decision?