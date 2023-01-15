NFL World Reacts To Daniel Jones' Performance On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The sixth-seeded New York Giants hold a 24-14 lead over the No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings early in the third quarter. Quarterback Daniel Jones is a major reason why.

Through the first two quarters, Jones completed 12-of-16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown while also adding 71 rushing yards on six carries. The Giants used him as a designed runner, and Jones' scrambling ability also helped extend plays and pick up needed yardage.

On New York's first drive of the second half, Jones connected with rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger for a touchdown to put Big Blue up by 10.

Jones has often been maligned since entering the league in 2019, but his strong play today has earned him plenty of compliments.

"Daniel Jones is cooking tonight. Love to see it. I’m happy to see him getting a chance to shine on the national stage," tweeted draft analyst Jared Feinberg.

"Daniel Jones is playing a perfect playoff game so far. Who knew," wrote Mike Mazzeo of Legal Sports Report.

"Giants didn’t pick up 5th year option on Jones and it’s going to cost them. He has earned either the tag or a sizable multi-year deal," said former longtime NFL scout Greg Gabriel.

"Daniel Jones is playing phenomenal football. Mad credit to him and Daboll. Easily coach of the year," chimed in a Jets fan.

Giants-Vikings can be seen on FOX.

Jones and Big Blue are going to need to put some more points on the board to hold off Minnesota and earn a trip to Philadelphia next weekend.