NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants News

A closeup of Giants co-owner John Mara.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: President, CEO and co-owner of the New York Giants John Mara looks on during warm ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New York Giants, who have been criticized plenty for their poor play in another lost season, took heat this week for a seemingly ill-fated fan appreciation promotion.

For some reason, the Giants announced that today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys was Fan Appreciation Day, with season ticket holders being able to get a free medium soda. Ostensibly, the move was made thinking that more fans would be enticed to attend so that Dallas supporters didn’t completely overrun MetLife Stadium.

Well, in and of itself, that’s silly thinking considering the Giants are 4-9. Now, after today’s news from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the promo seems even dumber than we first thought.

According to Leonard, the deal does not call for one free soda per ticket, simply one per season ticket holder account. So if Joe Smith has three tickets under his name, he still can only recoup one drink.

This is insanely stupid and out of touch, and the Giants are getting rightfully destroyed for it.

For the last decade or so, Giants owner John Mara has seemingly gotten every major decision about his franchise wrong. But now, Big Blue is even getting the little, insignificant things wrong as well.

Look no further than this soda fiasco for an example.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.