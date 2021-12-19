NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants News

The New York Giants, who have been criticized plenty for their poor play in another lost season, took heat this week for a seemingly ill-fated fan appreciation promotion.

For some reason, the Giants announced that today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys was Fan Appreciation Day, with season ticket holders being able to get a free medium soda. Ostensibly, the move was made thinking that more fans would be enticed to attend so that Dallas supporters didn’t completely overrun MetLife Stadium.

Well, in and of itself, that’s silly thinking considering the Giants are 4-9. Now, after today’s news from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the promo seems even dumber than we first thought.

According to Leonard, the deal does not call for one free soda per ticket, simply one per season ticket holder account. So if Joe Smith has three tickets under his name, he still can only recoup one drink.

This is insanely stupid and out of touch, and the Giants are getting rightfully destroyed for it.

God dammit. What's the point of even going to the game now https://t.co/QK6RT4p6fI — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 19, 2021

you can either go to a cold, wet stadium to watch your team get blown out without their starting quarterback and maybe get one (1) free medium pepsi or stay at home, pick up all the pepsi you want at the store, and watch redzone very tough decision — charles (redzone 14-0) #KillKrampus (@FourVerts) December 19, 2021

So good lol https://t.co/Zq64pzCoQ8 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 19, 2021

Listen, Judge is building a culture of earning everything in that organization, even your soda https://t.co/fAS6mKo2Q0 — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) December 19, 2021

Strong Wilpons vibe here https://t.co/CfbzQxUd8m — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) December 19, 2021

For the last decade or so, Giants owner John Mara has seemingly gotten every major decision about his franchise wrong. But now, Big Blue is even getting the little, insignificant things wrong as well.

Look no further than this soda fiasco for an example.