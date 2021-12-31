The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s New York Giants News

A picture of two New York Giants helmets.NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have a ton of injuries going into this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

They’re already going to be without quarterback Daniel Jones for this game (and the rest of the season) and it looks like some offensive weapons will be out too.

New York has ruled out receivers Kadarius Toney, John Ross, and Collin Johnson. Darius Slayton was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

With those players out, that means Kenny Golladay is the only healthy receiver on Giants’ active roster.

New York will need Golladay at his best, plus for the depth to step up if it wants to get back in the win column. So far this season, Golladay has 499 yards receiving with no touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Running back Saquon Barkley will also have to be on his A-game. He only has 461 yards and two touchdowns on 130 carries this season, but that likely has to do with both his offensive line being subpar and him still coming back from injury.

The NFL world feels a bit sorry for New York at this point with all the injuries.

Kickoff for Giants-Bears will be at 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.