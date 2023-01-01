NFL World Reacts To Giants' Clinching Playoff Berth

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The New York Giants blew out the Indianapolis Colts today to clinch the franchise's first playoff berth since 2016.

Last year, the Giants went 4-13. The winningest season the team has had over the last five years was a six-win campaign in 2020.

Now, at 9-6-1, New York is locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC. An improbable march to the postseason that began with an opening day thriller in Nashville has reached its climax.

"Giants clinching their first playoff berth since 2016, when this infamous boat photo was taken. Playoffs now on deck," tweeted ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Quarterback Daniel Jones led the Giants on Sunday with 177 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 91 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Not bad for the former No. 6 overall pick, who had the fifth-year option on his rookie contract declined before the season.

"Daniel Jones another rushing TD. Two today. Seven this season. He has 91 yards rushing today. Has over 700 this season. Jones led the Giants to the playoffs," said ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

"The #Giants are postseason bound: In their season with HC Brian Daboll, the Giants have clinched a playoff berth and could even rest their starters in Week 18 if they want to," said PFF's Ari Meirov. "Playoff football is back for Big Blue. A tweet not many people could've seen coming before the season."

"Brian Daboll gets the Gatorade bath as the #Giants clinch playoff berth in his first season as coach. Daboll, by the way, should be unquestioned Coach of the Year. What an insane job he has done," said Connor Hughes of SNY.

With their shocking playoff berth secured, all that is left for the Giants is to see who they will play in the postseason.

A trip to Minnesota or San Francisco awaits.