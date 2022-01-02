NFL World Reacts To Giants’ Embarrassing Performance

The New York Giants have strung together several embarrassing performances in a row during a four-game losing streak, but the first half of today’s game against the Bears might be the worst of the bunch.

New York trails 22-3 at intermission, with backup quarterback Mike Glennon going 1-for-2 passing for four yards and an interception. Glennon was also strip-sacked on the first play of the game, which led to a Chicago touchdown.

After the Bears took a 17-3 lead with just over a minute remaining before halftime, a miscue by Giants kickoff return Pharoh Cooper gave the team the ball inside their own five-yard line. The mistake led to an eventual safety, and the Bears tacked on three points after getting the ball back.

Overall, it is tough to accurately describe how much of a disaster the first 30 minutes were for Big Blue.

@Giants vs @Bears…. One coach is getting fired no matter what. The other is coming back no matter what. The guy polishing up his resume has his team leading 22-3 at halftime. Bizarre #Giants — Chris Canty (@ChrisCanty99) January 2, 2022

NFL record for fewest passing yards is -7 by #Titans in 2009. Fewest net passing yards seems to be -53 by #Broncos in 1967. Mike Glennon has thrown for 4 yards at half. #Giants have -16 net passing yards. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 2, 2022

What if I told you the Giants had the ball more in the 1st half than the Bears did and are down 22-3. 🥴😱😱 Giants 16:03

Bears 13:57 pic.twitter.com/Unig6kXCeU — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) January 2, 2022

In 2014, after watching the Giants blow a 21-3 lead in Jacksonville to lose 25-24 and fall to 3-9 on that season, John Mara said "To be honest with you, when I am sitting on the bus … I wanted to fire everybody." Imagine how he must feel right now. https://t.co/kJeeEnlqgu — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 2, 2022

I know the reports are that Joe Judge is safe, but how can anyone — literally anyone — on this team be considered "safe" right now? — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 2, 2022

The #Giants go into halftime with -16 net passing yards. You read that right. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 2, 2022

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is done at the end of the season, that much we know from multiple reports. However, the organization reportedly would prefer to keep head coach Joe Judge for a third season and pair him with a new GM.

That’s a decision that looks more curious by the week. Judge isn’t really to blame for how bad his team’s offensive personnel is right now due to injuries, but he’s shown himself to be overmatched from a game management/strategic standpoint on a weekly basis.

When the dust settles next week, New York would probably be better served just moving on from Judge and his staff and totally starting over.