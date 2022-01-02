The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Giants’ Embarrassing Performance

Giants head coach Joe Judge stands on the sideline.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have strung together several embarrassing performances in a row during a four-game losing streak, but the first half of today’s game against the Bears might be the worst of the bunch.

New York trails 22-3 at intermission, with backup quarterback Mike Glennon going 1-for-2 passing for four yards and an interception. Glennon was also strip-sacked on the first play of the game, which led to a Chicago touchdown.

After the Bears took a 17-3 lead with just over a minute remaining before halftime, a miscue by Giants kickoff return Pharoh Cooper gave the team the ball inside their own five-yard line. The mistake led to an eventual safety, and the Bears tacked on three points after getting the ball back.

Overall, it is tough to accurately describe how much of a disaster the first 30 minutes were for Big Blue.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is done at the end of the season, that much we know from multiple reports. However, the organization reportedly would prefer to keep head coach Joe Judge for a third season and pair him with a new GM.

That’s a decision that looks more curious by the week. Judge isn’t really to blame for how bad his team’s offensive personnel is right now due to injuries, but he’s shown himself to be overmatched from a game management/strategic standpoint on a weekly basis.

When the dust settles next week, New York would probably be better served just moving on from Judge and his staff and totally starting over.

