NFL World Reacts To Giants General Manager News

The New York Giants have made the first big hire of 2021, naming Joe Schoen as their next general manager and head of football operations.

The hire comes just two days after Schoen conducted his second interview with the Giants. Schoen has served as the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager since 2017, working with Brandon Beane to complete turn the Bills’ fortunes around.

“We are pleased and proud to name Joe as our general manager,” Giants president John Mara said in a statement. “Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team. His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”

Giants fans love the hire. They’ve quickly taken to Twitter to congratulate the Giants on “finally” making the right hire for their general manager:

You might’ve did something right for once — . (@AZEEZ0JULARI) January 21, 2022

You finally did it the right way — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) January 21, 2022

With Schoen now in charge of football operations, Giants fans are also pitching their ideas for who he should hire as their next head coach. The two most common names right now are Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores:

What a W hire. Now, get Daboll — Nic Feldman (Luke Luetge Stan) (@nic_feldman) January 21, 2022

GET DABOLL OR FLORES — Carly (@carlymersky) January 21, 2022

Brian Daboll seems like an obvious choice given Joe Schoen’s connections to the Bills. But Brian Flores has strong ties to New York City, hailing from Brooklyn.

Over the past five years the Giants have been one of the NFL’s most disappointing franchises. But it appears that they finally have strong leadership at the top.

What’s next for the Giants? Did the Giants make the right hire at general manager with Joe Schoen?