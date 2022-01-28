The New York Giants‘ head coaching search has officially come to an end. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will become the next head coach of the G-Men.

Daboll was considered the favorite for the job from the jump. Once the Giants hired Joe Schoen from the Bills as their general manager, the fit became even more obvious.

Now, the Giants have a coach and general manager that are on the same page. If they’re going to jump-start their rebuilding process, this is the way to do it.

While the jury is still out on whether or not Daboll will be a good head coach, the NFL world appears to be on board with this hire.

“Word was circulating on Friday, for what it’s worth, that the Giants job was the one that Daboll wanted. Got a good vision for his staff there, and some guys I believe he’ll keep on. Good deal for a guy who’s waited for his shot,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said.

Word was circulating on Friday, for what it's worth, that the Giants job was the one that Daboll wanted. Got a good vision for his staff there, and some guys I believe he'll keep on. Good deal for a guy who's waited for his shot. https://t.co/JA153EvJsl — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2022

“The job Bills OC Brian Daboll did with Josh Allen was so impressive. Now, it’s on to Daniel Jones, who received a strong vote of confidence from ownership recently,” Rapoport tweeted.

The job #Bills OC Brian Daboll did with Josh Allen was so impressive. Now, it’s on to Daniel Jones, who received a strong vote of confidence from ownership recently. https://t.co/o9OKXnfNtb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

“Giants were looking for a coach to help better develop Daniel Jones and the connection with Joe Schoen and Daboll is obvious. Here you go Giants fans,” FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said in response to the news.

Giants were looking for a coach to help better develop Daniel Jones and the connection with Joe Shoen and Daboll is obvious. Here you go #giants fans — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 28, 2022

Daboll will be tasked with getting the best out of Daniel Jones. The Duke product has shown potential at times, but he’s been way too inconsistent.

We’ve seen Daboll take Josh Allen’s game to the next level. Maybe, just maybe, he’ll have similar success with the Giants.