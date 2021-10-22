The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Giants Injury News

Kenny Golladay reacts on the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Kenny Golladay #19 of the New York Giants celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It would be an understatement to say the New York Giants will be missing some firepower on offense this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

On Friday, the G-Men officially ruled out Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) for Week 7. Barkley and Golladay both sat out last weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams due to their respective injuries. Toney, meanwhile, re-aggravated his injury against the Rams.

Things could actually get worse for the Giants this Sunday, as Evan Engram, John Ross, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are all listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The only healthy playmakers on New York’s roster right now are Devontae Booker, Dante Pettis and Kyle Rudolph. That means there’ll be a lot of pressure on Daniel Jones to carry the offense.

Judging by the NFL world’s comments on social media this Friday, there aren’t many people out there who expect the Giants to snap their two-game losing streak this weekend.

The Giants showed a lot of potential in their Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, but Joe Judge’s squad has been unable to sustain any consistency since that game. Obviously, losing key playmakers like Barkley and Golladay makes it that much harder to win on Sundays.

If the Giants can’t stop the bleeding this Sunday against the Panthers, the front office may want to consider being sellers at the trade deadline.

