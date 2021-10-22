It would be an understatement to say the New York Giants will be missing some firepower on offense this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

On Friday, the G-Men officially ruled out Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) for Week 7. Barkley and Golladay both sat out last weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams due to their respective injuries. Toney, meanwhile, re-aggravated his injury against the Rams.

Things could actually get worse for the Giants this Sunday, as Evan Engram, John Ross, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are all listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The only healthy playmakers on New York’s roster right now are Devontae Booker, Dante Pettis and Kyle Rudolph. That means there’ll be a lot of pressure on Daniel Jones to carry the offense.

Judging by the NFL world’s comments on social media this Friday, there aren’t many people out there who expect the Giants to snap their two-game losing streak this weekend.

This is literally all our skill players lmfao Need a full re-evaluation of the training staff and the training program https://t.co/5miGQVxwFR — Sid (@SidwardSports) October 22, 2021

Giants need a new trainer / knee/ankle/hammy specialist ASAP https://t.co/vzMMTSDUXz — #dee (@CHall21) October 22, 2021

I give up. This team is cursed. https://t.co/3B7PLerHuA — BFG (C) (@THISISBFG) October 22, 2021

I'm having real thoughts of this organization giving the current GM and coaching staff an out due to injuries. https://t.co/31RN0XPYcK — KB (@Kbrown199121) October 22, 2021

The Giants showed a lot of potential in their Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, but Joe Judge’s squad has been unable to sustain any consistency since that game. Obviously, losing key playmakers like Barkley and Golladay makes it that much harder to win on Sundays.

If the Giants can’t stop the bleeding this Sunday against the Panthers, the front office may want to consider being sellers at the trade deadline.