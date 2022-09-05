NFL World Reacts To Giants' Play-Caller Announcement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Monday who will be calling plays for his team this season.

Mike Kafka, who is in first season as offensive coordinator after being hired away from Kansas City, will be the team's play caller on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Kafka called plays for the Giants during the preseason, but there was some speculation that Daboll, who called plays during his stint as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator, would want to hold that duty once the real games began.

Not the case, as Daboll stated today, and it seems like most people around the team aren't surprised by the decision.

"Mike Kafka being the play caller was the worst kept secret of the offseason," said Talkin' Giants podcaster Bobby Skinner. "I definitely prefer it in a welding of 2 offenses. Think there’s value to calling plays from the booth + allows Brian Daboll to focus on other HC duties."

"My take: Kafka was never leaving Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and KC if he wasn’t calling plays," said ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

"Mike Kafka also would've become the Chiefs OC had Eric Bieniemy left over the last few years," said Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "Andy Reid very much valued him, saw him as a future HC. So it makes sense that Brian Daboll might use play-calling as a carrot."

Kafka, who spent six seasons in the NFL as a player from 2010-15, was the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach for the last four seasons and the team's passing game coordinator in 2020-21.

We'll see how his regular season debut as OC looks this weekend.