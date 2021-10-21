The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Notable Giants Trade Rumor

Giants players celebrate on the field in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Dexter Lawrence #97, Jabrill Peppers #21 and Isaac Yiadom #27 of the New York Giants celebrate an interception by Darnay Holmes #30 (not pictured) against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the game at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, the New York Giants will have an important decision to make on safety Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers, a former first-round pick, is on the final year of his rookie contract and has seen his playing time decrease this season. If the Giants don’t believe Peppers is a part of their long-term plans, they should consider moving him.

When asked if he still wants to be with the G-Men earlier this week, Peppers told reporters “I just want to win baby.”

That response from Peppers seems like his way of acknowledging that he wouldn’t mind being traded before the deadline in two weeks.

Giants fans, meanwhile, don’t seem too bothered by Peppers’ comment. In fact, some fans want him to get a fresh start elsewhere.

“The nice and more professional way of saying ‘yes, I want to be traded,'” a Giants fan tweeted. “I don’t blame him at all.”

Of course, there are a few fans who would be heartbroken to see the New Jersey native get traded.

“Seeing Jabrill Peppers respond to his questions from his presser today was so sad,” one fan said. “Seems like he’s given up and wants out. But that isn’t his fault. A guy who brought energy every single game, play, and second all of last season. Joe Judge is the issue. Please Giants do something.” 

There are also a few fans who expect Peppers to be traded by next week.

“I’ll be stunned if Jabrill Peppers is a Giant next week,” another Giants fan said. “Guy has his weaknesses in coverage but an absolute complete football player. Brings a lot of energy and dog mentality to a defense that frankly seems soft. Either way, he’s leaving in the offseason so get a return.”

Since joining the Giants in 2019, Peppers has registered 192 tackles, 17 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Any team looking for an upgrade at defensive back before the trade deadline would be wise to see what the Giants want in return for Peppers.

