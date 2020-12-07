The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Giants Upsetting The Seahawks

Giants players celebrate on the field in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Dexter Lawrence #97, Jabrill Peppers #21 and Isaac Yiadom #27 of the New York Giants celebrate an interception by Darnay Holmes #30 (not pictured) against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the game at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

As the old adage goes, “Any Given Sunday.” The New York Giants just registered the upset of the day by beating the Seattle Seahawks.

Upon further review, this is one of the bigger upsets of the entire season. New York, 4-7 overall but winners of three-straight, went on the road as double-digit underdogs without their starting quarterback and beat Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

A combination of a swarming defense, strong running game and just enough from backup quarterback Colt McCoy propelled New York to a 17-12 win. With the victory, the Giants maintained their lead in the NFC East.

Not surprisingly, the reactions flowed in after this game.

The Giants are not an overly talented team, but they have a defense that is playing out of its mind, led by first-year coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham’s game-planning has been excellent all season, and he’s starting to get mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate.

New York still has the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens and Cowboys on its schedule. If Big Blue can split those four games, they stand a good chance at winning their first division title since 2011.

Who would have thought this would be possible after a 1-7 start?


