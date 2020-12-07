NFL World Reacts To Giants Upsetting The Seahawks

As the old adage goes, “Any Given Sunday.” The New York Giants just registered the upset of the day by beating the Seattle Seahawks.

Upon further review, this is one of the bigger upsets of the entire season. New York, 4-7 overall but winners of three-straight, went on the road as double-digit underdogs without their starting quarterback and beat Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

A combination of a swarming defense, strong running game and just enough from backup quarterback Colt McCoy propelled New York to a 17-12 win. With the victory, the Giants maintained their lead in the NFC East.

Not surprisingly, the reactions flowed in after this game.

What a win by the Giants. Fourth straight. Sole possession of first place and their defense is LEGIT. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 7, 2020

Giants were blasted for Joe Judge hire at the time. Now sit in first place in their division. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 7, 2020

Frisky Giants team that was left for DEAD with a volatile QB and a red hot defense sneaks into the playoffs when nobody believes in them??? The planets are aligning — Keegan Abdoo (@KeeganAbdoo) December 7, 2020

That is the best win any team in the NFC East has this year and it isn’t close. The #Giants are 5-2 the last seven games, the losses were by a combined 3 points. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 7, 2020

I cannot believe Russell Wilson just lost at home to Colt McCoy. I was counting on the Seahawks to help keep my Cowboys alive in the NFC Least. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 7, 2020

Didn't expect the Giants defense to be this good. Just didn't look like an impressive accumulation of talent on that side of the ball. But it plays so hard and smart. DC Patrick Graham deserves a lot of credit. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 7, 2020

Giants/Bucs on Wild Card Weekend at MetLife is gonna be nuts. — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) December 7, 2020

The New York Giants, for the first time in a while, appear to be headed in the right direction. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) December 7, 2020

So the Giants stop Russell Wilson to win a game in Seattle with their backup QB. Yes, yes, this is all normal stuff. — Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) December 7, 2020

THE GIANTS ARE GONNA WIN THE NFC EAST CHAOS TROPHY I LOVE THIS — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) December 7, 2020

Giants just beat Russell Wilson in Seattle with their backup QB. That may have been the single best win any team has had this season. Break up Big Blue. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 7, 2020

Great Win. Wow. On the road against a playoff team. Yessir @Giants — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) December 7, 2020

The Giants are not an overly talented team, but they have a defense that is playing out of its mind, led by first-year coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham’s game-planning has been excellent all season, and he’s starting to get mentioned as a potential head coaching candidate.

New York still has the Cardinals, Browns, Ravens and Cowboys on its schedule. If Big Blue can split those four games, they stand a good chance at winning their first division title since 2011.

Who would have thought this would be possible after a 1-7 start?