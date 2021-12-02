NFL World Reacts To Latest Russell Wilson Speculation

There’s been some speculation this week that the New York Giants might try to make a move for Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason.

Several analysts at ESPN have given the idea some legs today, leaving Giants fans to ponder the possibilities. If the season ended today, the Giants would have two first-round picks – No. 6 and No. 7 – and a big question mark at quarterback.

Needless to say, Giants fans are all in on the idea. Acquiring a future Hall of Famer in the prime of his career is something they’re down for at any cost.

Other fans are not so convinced. Many are pointing out that the Giants aren’t exactly an ideal destination given their longstanding issues with the offensive line. Offensive line problems is a core issue for Wilson with the Giants right now.

But that’s not stopping Giants fans from pounding the table for the team to go get him:

Discussion of the day. Would @DangeRussWilson be a good fit with the @Giants?? @LRiddickESPN says of course he would BUT o-line issues in NY make the idea of this a big problem. #Giants fans what are your thoughts?? #NFL pic.twitter.com/VLbesm6klB — Lisa Kerney (@LisaKerney) December 2, 2021

"How about the Giants as a potential landing spot for Russell Wilson?" —@tthasselbeck thinks New York could suit Russ perfectly 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/saOakg4Dp3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 2, 2021

Yes we should all be in for @DangeRussWilson make it happen @Giants — Emmanuel Negron (@KnightPun26) December 2, 2021

It’s been an uncharacteristically bad season for Russell Wilson. He’s missed games for the first time in his NFL career and is just 2-6 as a starter this year. He’s never finished a season with a losing record.

The Seahawks overall are 3-8 and would have the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft if the season ended today. Or at least, they would have if not for the Jamal Adams trade that sent the pick to the New York Jets.

Trading Russell Wilson might be the only way to kick a Seahawks rebuild into high gear if the team plans to go in that direction.

Is there any weight to this Russell Wilson speculation? Is he a good fit for the New York Giants?