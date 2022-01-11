The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Joe Judge News

Giants head coach Joe Judge stands on the sideline.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Joe Judge may very well return to the New York Giants for the 2022 season, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that Judge met with the Giants’ ownership group on Monday afternoon. He came away with no clarity regarding his future as the team’s head coach.

Garafolo added that New York’s decision on Judge will be a multi-day process. The fear is that Judge won’t be on the same page with the new general manager.

While there’s a chance Judge could get fired in the coming days, Giants fans are clearly losing patience with the franchise’s decision-making.

“I don’t understand why it has to be to damn drawn out.. they’re treating Joe Judge like he’s a Super Bowl winning coach,” one fan tweeted.

“If Joe Judge is kept here, the Giants are shrinking from the pool of GMs they can choose from,” another fan tweeted.

“I’m getting the sense that The Maras will leave it up to the next GM. Which is the correct decision,” a Giants fan tweeted. “Unless they are forcing Judge on the next GM and trying to cover it up. Which is way more likely.”

Judge finished his second season in New York with a 4-13 record. It was a disappointing season for the G-Men to say the least.

If Judge returns for the 2022 season, it’ll be a make-or-break year for him.

