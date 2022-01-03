The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Mike Glennon News

A picture of the New York Giants helmet on the field.SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The New York Giants got more bad injury news on Monday afternoon.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon suffered a wrist injury on Sunday against the Bears that’s going to require surgery. Because of that, he will be out for New York’s Week 18 game against Washington.

Third-stringer Jake Fromm looks to be in line to start as New York tries to finish 5-12.

Glennon had the worst outing of his NFL career on Sunday against the Bears. He was held to -10 yards through the air (no that’s not a typo) and had no touchdown passes. He also threw two costly interceptions in the 29-3 loss.

He’ll finish this season with 790 yards passing along with four touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

The NFL world just feels bad for the Giants at this point.

Fromm will make his third appearance of the season and the early returns haven’t been good. He only has 107 yards through the air with no touchdowns and one interception.

In his last start against the Eagles on Dec. 26, Fromm finished with 25 yards and one interception before being benched in favor of Glennon.

At this point, Giants fans are just waiting for the offseason as this game doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.

