NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Mike Glennon News

The New York Giants got more bad injury news on Monday afternoon.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon suffered a wrist injury on Sunday against the Bears that’s going to require surgery. Because of that, he will be out for New York’s Week 18 game against Washington.

Third-stringer Jake Fromm looks to be in line to start as New York tries to finish 5-12.

#Giants QB Mike Glennon suffered a wrist injury on Sunday that will require surgery. His season is over and Jake Fromm is now is line to start Sunday vs. Washington. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2022

Glennon had the worst outing of his NFL career on Sunday against the Bears. He was held to -10 yards through the air (no that’s not a typo) and had no touchdown passes. He also threw two costly interceptions in the 29-3 loss.

He’ll finish this season with 790 yards passing along with four touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

The NFL world just feels bad for the Giants at this point.

Might actually poke my eyes out on Sunday. https://t.co/KFi4qe51jC — NYG Chambers (@NYGChambers) January 3, 2022

Hahahahahaha… not happy for Glennon's injury, I'm happy that the fans get to see Fromm again when Joe Judge clearly can't stand him https://t.co/BhW1fLdXF7 — Rich Pallarino (@rpallarino_) January 3, 2022

hurt his wrist to record a 0 qbr pic.twitter.com/zQcJKQNzqK — garrett (@EaglesPIsTank) January 3, 2022

This has been the worst season for us at QB. — Luke Garrison (SonicHockeyCoolFanAccount) (@SHCBackupAcc) January 3, 2022

Fromm will make his third appearance of the season and the early returns haven’t been good. He only has 107 yards through the air with no touchdowns and one interception.

In his last start against the Eagles on Dec. 26, Fromm finished with 25 yards and one interception before being benched in favor of Glennon.

At this point, Giants fans are just waiting for the offseason as this game doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.