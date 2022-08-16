NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Workload News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The past two seasons haven't been kind to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Instead of producing highlight-reel plays on a weekly basis, he has been dealing with a plethora of injuries.

While there's no guarantee it'll remain this way, the Giants plan to give Barkley a huge workload, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The Giants don't really have much depth behind Barkley. As a result, he'll be utilized as a runner and receiver in Brian Daboll's scheme.

Giants fans are hopeful that Barkley will have a breakout season.

Fans of opposing teams, however, aren't very confident in Barkley heading into this fall. The main reason why is because they don't trust him to play a full season.

Barkley will enter this season with a lot of motivation. At the start of training camp, he told reporters, "I just want to show the Giants that the guy that they drafted is still here."

Last season, Barkley had 593 rushing yards and 263 receiving yards.

If Barkley reverts to his Pro Bowl form, he could earn a significant payday next offseason.