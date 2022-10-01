NFL World Reacts To Sterling Shepard Punishment News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Sterling Shepard #3 of the New York Giants in action against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants 17-14. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had a horrible, no good, very bad night on Monday.

Not only did Shepard suffer a season-ending torn ACL away from the ball on the final play of the 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, but he has also been fined for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew earlier in the game.

Shepard was flagged for coming off the bench to confront Dallas rookie Sam Williams for hitting Daniel Jones late out of bounds. The decision cost the Giants 15 yards at the time, and Shepard over $10,000 in fines later on.

A brutal night for the veteran wideout, who many fans can't help but feel bad for.

This is the second consecutive season in which Shepard suffered a serious leg injury against the Cowboys. His 2021 campaign ended prematurely when he tore his Achilles against Dallas last December.

Now, after working his way back, Shepard has torn his ACL. Both injuries occurred on the much-maligned turf of MetLife Stadium.