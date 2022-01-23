The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Giants Coaching News

A picture of two New York Giants helmets.NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

As the New York Giants continue their search for their fourth head coach in the last seven years, they’ve apparently added a rather unique name to their search: Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Sunday that the Giants have requested to interview Anarumo. That interview will reportedly take place sometime today.

Anarumo is in his third year as the Bengals defensive coordinator after previously serving as the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018. On top of his prior ties to the Giants, Anarumo is also a New York native, hailing from Staten Island.

For the first two years of his tenure in Cincinnati, Anarumo’s defenses were nothing to write home about. But 2021 saw their defense rise to the top 20 for the first time since 2017.

Giants fans have mixed feelings on this interview. Some believe that he’s an underrated candidate who shows that the Giants are casting a “wide net,” while others are a little less enthused. Still others absolutely love the potential here:

The New York Giants have fired three head coaches since Tom Coughlin’s departure in 2016. Each of those coaches – Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge – have been ousted after two years or less.

But there’s new leadership in New York with Joe Schoen taking over as head of football operations.

Many believe that Schoen’s ties to the Buffalo Bills will ensure that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gets the job. In the meantime, the Giants are impressing many by how many top candidates they’re interview.

The only question remaining is who the Giants will actually hire for the top job.

