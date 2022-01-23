NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Giants Coaching News

As the New York Giants continue their search for their fourth head coach in the last seven years, they’ve apparently added a rather unique name to their search: Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Sunday that the Giants have requested to interview Anarumo. That interview will reportedly take place sometime today.

Anarumo is in his third year as the Bengals defensive coordinator after previously serving as the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018. On top of his prior ties to the Giants, Anarumo is also a New York native, hailing from Staten Island.

For the first two years of his tenure in Cincinnati, Anarumo’s defenses were nothing to write home about. But 2021 saw their defense rise to the top 20 for the first time since 2017.

Giants fans have mixed feelings on this interview. Some believe that he’s an underrated candidate who shows that the Giants are casting a “wide net,” while others are a little less enthused. Still others absolutely love the potential here:

Many considered it a miracle he wasn’t fired last year. Quick rebound. https://t.co/qPEKkoIjAh — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) January 23, 2022

Can't say that I've ever heard of this guy before, even though he was a former Giants coach. Also… definitely not at the top of my list. Though I'm glad that they are casting the proverbial "wide net" as it were. — Evan Tarracciano (@Roto_Wizard) January 23, 2022

genuinely think this is my 2nd favorite guy to get the job. next to daboll of course — Pond Sports (@Pondsports10) January 23, 2022

I know it wouldn’t be popular with Giants’ fans, but this could be a really solid choice. https://t.co/iuloGDNHSv — Armando Alvarez (@ArmandoAlvarez) January 23, 2022

The New York Giants have fired three head coaches since Tom Coughlin’s departure in 2016. Each of those coaches – Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge – have been ousted after two years or less.

But there’s new leadership in New York with Joe Schoen taking over as head of football operations.

Many believe that Schoen’s ties to the Buffalo Bills will ensure that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll gets the job. In the meantime, the Giants are impressing many by how many top candidates they’re interview.

The only question remaining is who the Giants will actually hire for the top job.