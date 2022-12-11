NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Saquon Barkley Update

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is a true "game-time decision" for this afternoon's matchup against Philadelphia.

Barkley has been bothered by a neck injury in the days leading up to the game and has been listed as questionable on the injury report. The fifth-year pro reportedly had an MRI on his shoulder this week.

According to multiple NFL insiders, Barkley is legitimately "50-50" to suit up against the 11-1 Eagles.

Some fans still aren't buying that Barkley would miss an important game. The Giants are 7-4-1 and fighting for an NFC Wild Card spot.

"He’s going to play lol. Teams are goofy af for doing this trying to throw you off," one fan tweeted.

"He’s playing they just want Philly to try and change up their game plan lmao. Stoppppp," another added.

Other fans think because the Giants are unlikely to win today even with Barkley, the team would be better off resting him to have him ready for next Sunday night's critical battle with Washington.

"This game is a likely L either way. Just sit Saquon and make sure he’s ready to go in a much more important game next week vs WAS," said one Giants fan.

"Yup time to rest Saquon and have the backups take over for this game," chimed in another.

Inactives for Giants-Eagles are due in less than 90 minutes. We'll see what Barkley's status is then.