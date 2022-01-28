NFL World Reacts To The Brian Daboll, Giants Rumors

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of hiring their fourth head coach in the last seven years and task Brian Daboll with returning the team to glory.

On Friday, NFL insider Bobby Thompson reported that the Giants will offer the head coaching position to the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator tomorrow. He also reported that Daboll plans to accept the offer.

This wouldn’t be Daboll’s first stay in the NY/NJ metro area if he accepts. He served as the quarterbacks coach of the New York Jets from 2007 to 2008. Daboll has also spent a large portion of his career learning under the likes of Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.

Giants fans wasted no time taking to Twitter to pray that the report is true. Though some are already celebrating as if it’s already happened:

Brian Daboll went into coaching right after graduating college. After one year at William & Mary, he was hired as a graduate assistant at Michigan State under then-head coach Nick Saban.

At the age of 24, he was hired as a defensive assistant under newly hired head coach Bill Belichick in 2000. He was on staff for the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl titles before joining Eric Mangini in New York.

Daboll followed Mangini to the Cleveland Browns in 2009 then had a few one-year stints with other teams before returning to the Patriots in 2013. He won two more Super Bowls as the team’s tight ends coach then reunited with Saban at Alabama in 2017.

In his one year as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he helped the Crimson Tide win a national title. Then he returned to the NFL with the Bills in 2018, and has developed Josh Allen into a superstar.

The stars finally seem to have aligned for Daboll to get the top job though.