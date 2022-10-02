NFL World Reacts To The Daniel Jones Injury News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is out of the game at MetLife Stadium with an ankle injury.

It appeared that Jones' ankle was rolled up on when he was sacked by Chicago Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker on a rollout play. Jones stayed in for the final two plays of the drive--handoffs to Saquon Barkley--but was replaced by Tyrod Taylor on the ensuing possession.

Jones has scored both of the Giants' touchdowns today, but it looks like it will be Taylor trying to close it out.

Actually, hold off on what I just typed above. Taylor just took a major lick on a scramble, meaning Jones is going to have to come back in.

The Giants don't have another quarterback active on game day.

New York leads 17-12 midway through the fourth quarter.