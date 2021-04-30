NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Giants Pick

As has become a theme for his tenure as New York Giants general manager, Dave Gettleman surprised everyone on Draft Day, taking Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick after trading down earlier in the night.

Toney wasn’t usually listed among the truly elite wide receivers of this draft like Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle – all of whom went in the top 10. But he has widely been acknowledged as a legitimate playmaker with top tier speed.

As a senior at Florida, Toney had 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. But he also added touchdowns rushing the ball and as the team’s punt returner.

A lot of people are excited that the Giants were able to get such a dynamic wide receiver. Just about everyone acknowledged that he should be a great asset to QB Daniel Jones.

Wow. This is an interesting pick by the @Giants Kadarius Toney is a weapon. He has a little work to do with route running. But he is as dangerous as any player in the draft with the ball in his hands. He is electric. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2021

To @Giants fans

Toney is a faster Golden Tate #NFLDraft2021 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 30, 2021

The Giants wanted to get Daniel Jones more help. Florida WR Kadarius Toney it is. A wow pick! — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 30, 2021

Dave Gettleman is pretty firmly on the hot seat heading into the 2021 NFL season. The Giants went 6-10 in 2020 but were basically run off the field during the first half of the season.

His last two first-round picks, QB Daniel Jones and OT Andrew Thomas, have struggled to make the kind of impact you’d expect from top-10 draft picks.

Fortunately for the Giants, they also landed a pretty big haul in the NFL Draft while moving down. They got an extra first round pick and several mid-round picks in their trade down with the Chicago Bears.

If Dave Gettleman can weather the storm of this season, he’ll be in great shape to make the team even better next year.

Do you approve of the Kadarius Toney pick?