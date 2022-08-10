Tiki Barber Has Message For Giants: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA - JANUARY 07: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants hands the ball off to Tiki Barber #21 against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wildcard Playoff game on January 7, 2007 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the New York Giants allowed former running back Tiki Barber to close out practice with some words of encouragement.

Barber, who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006, wants this year's squad to understand that training camp allows the locker room builds character.

"I remember these days - this sucks," Barber said. "But it's the character that gets built on hard days like this that makes you great, right? The one thing about being great is you have to believe that you're not. No matter what you hear - all the good stuff, wash that out. All the negative, let that fuel you. I used to say, 'Our critics are our friends because they show us our faults.' And then once you fix your faults, what are you going to say about me now?"



Barber continued: "The most important thing to do is leave it on your field. If you leave every single snap on the field, they will love you forever in this town. Rising tides lift all ships. New York wants to love this Giants team. So, make them love you."

For the most part, Giants fans agree with most of the points that Barber made in his speech.

Of course, there are a few fans using Barber's speech as an opportunity to criticize him.

The Giants will start the regular season against the Tennessee Titans.

With Brian Daboll at the helm, the G-Men should look a bit different this fall.