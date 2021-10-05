The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Giants Admission

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady still hates the New York Giants.

Brady revealed on Jim Gray’s Let’s Go! podcast this week that he loves nothing more than beating the New York Giants. No. 12, of course, lost two Super Bowls to Eli Manning and the Giants.

“The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that, because they’ve taken away some really, you know,” Brady said. “I’ve always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them I love that.”

Brady’s never been shy about his hatred of the New York Giants. But it’s pretty surprising losing two Super Bowls to them stings so bad to this day.

“Casual reminder that Tom Brady is 0-2 against the Giants in Super Bowls,” a fan said on Twitter.

The Giants are one of the only teams in the NFL who can actually trash talk Tom Brady. Imagine that.

It’s also pretty hilarious how often Eli Manning reminds Brady about his two Super Bowl wins.

Luckily for the rest of us, Brady will have a chance to beat the Giants later this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New York Giants on Nov. 22. There’s no doubt Brady will be over prepared for that one.

