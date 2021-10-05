NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Giants Admission

NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady still hates the New York Giants.

Brady revealed on Jim Gray’s Let’s Go! podcast this week that he loves nothing more than beating the New York Giants. No. 12, of course, lost two Super Bowls to Eli Manning and the Giants.

“The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that, because they’ve taken away some really, you know,” Brady said. “I’ve always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them I love that.”

Brady’s never been shy about his hatred of the New York Giants. But it’s pretty surprising losing two Super Bowls to them stings so bad to this day.