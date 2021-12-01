NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Daniel Jones News

On Tuesday night, the football world learn that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is unlikely to play this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Giants starting quarterback suffered a neck strain early in the team’s contest against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. Despite suffering the injury on the second play of the game, Jones helped lead New York to a 13-7 win.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Jones will be able to tough it out for a second-straight game. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, backup quarterback Mike Glennon is “expected” to start for the Giants on Sunday.

Of course, that led to plenty of reactions from around the NFL landscape. Dolphins fans welcomed the news with open arms.

“Dolphins get Mike Glennon,” Dolphins reporter Joe Schad said on Tuesday night.

“Welp, there’s the season. Jones will now have missed time in each of his first 3 years after Eli Manning went 16 years without missing a start,” Mets beat writer Pat Ragazzo said.

Giants reporter Dan Duggan noticed this is becoming a trend for Jones.

“Third straight season Jones will miss time due to an injury,” he said.

Miami is riding a four-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s game against the Giants. With Mike Glennon likely getting the start, the Dolphins could be looking at five straight.