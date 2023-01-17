NFL World Reacts To What Eli Manning Said About Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 25: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There's no love lost between Eli Manning and the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase.

Throughout his 16-year playing career, Manning was greeted hostilely by Eagles fans, so much so, in fact, that he apparently said after he retired that he would not attend another game in Philadelphia.

However, with Eli's beloved New York Giants set to take on the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round Saturday night, the two-time Super Bowl champion is reconsidering his stance on traveling to the City of Brotherly Love.

"I said when I retired that I would never go back to a football game at Philly, but I think I have to break my promise (for Giants-Eagles)," Manning said on last night's playoff "ManningCast" on ESPN2. "I think I have to go there. I can't wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record."

Eli's apparent change of heart has gotten fans of both teams talking.

"I don't blame Eli....bad things happen in Philly! #gobigblue," said one Giants fan.

"Twelve hours of drunk Eagles fans for a playoff game and Eli gonna come. Well, God bless your soul," said an Eagles supporter.

"Eli going to take down those scum bag Eagles fans. That’s my QB," added another Giants diehard.

"Why would Eagles fans do Eli like that? He was consistently awful against them, might be my favorite Giants QB of all time," countered a Philadelphia fan.

The Eagles and Giants will meet at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night on FOX.

We'll see if Eli, who went 0-2 against Philadelphia in the playoffs in his career, will actually be in attendance.