New York Giants owner John Mara made his stance on Daniel Jones very clear this Wednesday. He has not given up on the former No. 6 overall pick.

While addressing the team’s roster heading into the offseason, Mara revealed that he still believes in Jones. In fact, he thinks the team did everything possible to stunt the Duke product’s development.

“We do feel Daniel can play,” Mara told reporters. “We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here. We keep changing coaches, keep changing coordinators, keep changing offensive line coaches. I take a lot of responsibility for that. But let’s bring in the right group of coaches now and give him some continuity and try to rebuild the offensive line and then be able to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not.

“I have a lot of hope in Daniel, and I know how badly he wants it. I know how the players feel about him. We are certainly not giving up on him by any stretch of the imagination.”

Mara has received a lot of criticism from NFL fans over the past few months, but that wasn’t the case today. Most fans like that he was honest about what the Giants have done in recent years.

“Quite possibly the most realistic statement from an NFL owner that I’ve seen,” one fan said.

Quite possibly the most realistic statement from an NFL owner that I've seen https://t.co/JusqdMqMvL — ZENITH PHOENIX (@Zenith__Phoenix) January 26, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “Well that’s pretty blunt, and quite honestly refreshing.”

Well that’s pretty blunt, and quite honestly refreshing. https://t.co/aJ3YMs9o1p — Greg (@GregS0115) January 26, 2022

“John Mara saying the right things,” a third fan said. “I love this.”

John Mara saying the right things. I love this https://t.co/4Iv4QIQImJ — Joseph Genua (@JosephGenua) January 26, 2022

Jones finished his third year in the NFL with 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

The 2022 season could be a make-or-break campaign for Jones.