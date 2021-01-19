NFL WR Corey Coleman Has Been Suspended For 6 Games

Former Baylor star wide receiver Corey Coleman entered the NFL with plenty of promise, but hasn’t lived up to those lofty expectations.

The former first-round pick just received another harsh reality that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to the NFL. The free agent wide receiver received a six-game suspension from the league, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL has suspended free-agent WR Corey Coleman, the former first-round pick, for the first six games of the 2021 season. Coleman violated the PED policy,” Pelissero reported.

Here’s the news.

Free-agent WR Corey Coleman suspended six games for violating PED policy (per @TomPelissero)https://t.co/tADNW20kap pic.twitter.com/KBVFhUwcP6 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 19, 2021

Coleman was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Since he entered the league, Coleman has spent time with four different teams.

He struggled to find a landing spot, but seemed to have made an impact with the New York Giants. Coleman joined the Giants’ practice squad back in 2018.

The Giants tendered the talented wide receiver heading into the 2019 season, but he suffered a torn ACL that further derailed his career. He ended up back on the Giants practice squad for a time during the 2020 season.

However, New York decided to move on from Coleman near the end of November.

The troubled wide receiver hasn’t been able to stay on the field in recent years. Now, he’ll miss the first six games of the 2021 season as well.