Nick Saban Reacts To Giants Hiring His Former Assistant Joe Judge

The New York Giants tried to hire Nick Saban before, but he resisted their overtures. This offseason, Big Blue did manage to hire a Saban disciple in 38-year-old Joe Judge.

Judge has never been a head coach before, but spent eight years apprenticing under Bill Belichick in New England. Prior to that, he was a special teams assistant at Alabama under Saban from 2009-11.

Recently, Saban spoke with Giants.com for the “Giants Huddle” podcast. He discussed Crimson Tide safety Xavier McKinney, who New York took with the 36th overall pick in the second round of this year’s draft, as well as his former pupil Judge.

Saban had plenty of praise for the first-time head coach, saying he did a “fantastic” job during his time in Tuscaloosa.

“When Joe was here, he was a young guy, very bright, enthusiastic, great teacher, really good relationships with the players, had lots of leadership qualities about him because of the example that he set and the energy and the enthusiasm he had on a daily basis,” Saban said. “And he was really smart. He had a good understanding of football. So no surprise to me that Joe has gotten to this point in his career, and we certainly wish him well. He did a fantastic job here for us.”

Not only did the Giants draft McKinney, but Judge’s first staff in New York will include a former Alabama colleague and longtime Saban assistant, Burton Burns. Burns was Alabama’s running backs coach from 2007-17 and will fill the same role with the Giants.

Judge’s football resume is solid, and he got to learn from arguably the best college and pro head coaches of all time in Saban and Belichick. However, now he’s being thrown into the fire.

The Giants are coming off three-straight seasons of 10 or more losses and have made the playoffs only one time in the last eight years. There’s hope that the team is ready to take the next step in its rebuild, but time will tell.

Additionally, Judge has the tough task of trying to install his system and get his team ready during an offseason that has been altered tremendously due to COVID-19. His time with Alabama and the Patriots may have prepared him for adverse circumstances such as these; now we get to see if he can perform in them.