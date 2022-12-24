'Numerous' Giants Players Were In Mall During Deadly Shooting

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 04: A general view of a kick attempt by Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 4, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

On Friday night, a shooting took place inside Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, several players on the Giants were in the mall when it went on lockdown.

Pelissero said none of the players on the Giants were harmed during this incident.

"I'm told many Giants players were inside the mall, which went on a lockdown for about an hour," Pelissero said. "So was general manager Joe Schoen, who was getting position-by-position updates until they confirmed that everyone was OK."



Pat Hanlon, the team’s executive vice president of communications, told the Associated Press, "Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now."

A 19-year-old man, however, was killed during Friday night's shooting.

Despite the shooting, the Mall of America is expected to be open to the public this Saturday.

As for the Giants, they'll face the Vikings this afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.