Odell Beckham Jr's Saquon Barkley Comment Has Fans Speculating

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 11: Odell Beckham #13 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in conversation during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Eagles defeated the Giants 34-13. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Speculation about where Odell Beckham Jr. might be signing has been running rampant for several weeks.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver visited three teams in the last week, including the New York Giants. It was the Giants who drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014 and signed him to a massive extension in 2018 before trading him one year later.

While Beckham's tenure in New York did not end well, he has reconnected with the franchise, and his comments on Thursday Night Football's "The Shop" tonight will certainly have some wondering if he wants to return to the Giants.

"I don't feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do," Beckham said tonight.

Of course, Beckham could simply be trying to stir the pot with this comment. Further complicating matters is the fact there's no guarantee he'll be signing anywhere this season.

The 30-year-old is still recovering from ACL surgery, and reports indicate he might not be available until the start of the postseason. Unless a team wants to sign him and wait to see if he can help in the playoffs, Beckham might have to wait until the offseason to find a new home.