Potentially Troubling Video Of Giants Stars Appears On Social Media

Saquon Barkley injured on the Giants bench vs. Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on after injuring his ankle during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Giants fell to 1-6 with a 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unfortunately, the might not be the worst of the Giants problems. Heading into the team’s bye week, a video appeared to show two star players breaking quarantine to go out partying.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley were reportedly spotted in the video. A screen recording of the video made the rounds on social media before it was deleted.

The video appeared to show Jones and Barkley partying with a DJ at a bar. It appeared to be recorded in New York City by man who goes by DJ Lugghead.

He eventually deleted the video, but not before it went viral on social media. According to NJ.com, the DJ claimed the video was from 2019.

“A person claiming to be DJ Lugghead emailed NJ Advance Media on Saturday and said the video is from last year, adding that the Manhattan bar where it was captured, Common Ground, ‘isn’t even opened,'” the report from NJ.com said.

The video is obviously troubling as the NFL attempts to keep players healthy and safe from COVID-19.

If the video truly is from this week, Jones and Barkley would be subject to punishment both from the league and from the Giants.

It’s not a great look for either player – or the Giants – given the severity of the virus and the league’s attempts to keep players healthy.


