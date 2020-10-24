Potentially Troubling Video Of Giants Stars Appears On Social Media

On Thursday night, the New York Giants fell to 1-6 with a 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unfortunately, the might not be the worst of the Giants problems. Heading into the team’s bye week, a video appeared to show two star players breaking quarantine to go out partying.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley were reportedly spotted in the video. A screen recording of the video made the rounds on social media before it was deleted.

The video appeared to show Jones and Barkley partying with a DJ at a bar. It appeared to be recorded in New York City by man who goes by DJ Lugghead.

He eventually deleted the video, but not before it went viral on social media. According to NJ.com, the DJ claimed the video was from 2019.

“A person claiming to be DJ Lugghead emailed NJ Advance Media on Saturday and said the video is from last year, adding that the Manhattan bar where it was captured, Common Ground, ‘isn’t even opened,'” the report from NJ.com said.

Giants (including Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley) allegedly spotted out last night partying without masks after video from DJ hits social media. DJ claims video is old and deletes, but it appears to have two rookies in it. Giants team source says they're looking into it. https://t.co/wCiErUUgAO — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 24, 2020

The video is obviously troubling as the NFL attempts to keep players healthy and safe from COVID-19.

If the video truly is from this week, Jones and Barkley would be subject to punishment both from the league and from the Giants.

It’s not a great look for either player – or the Giants – given the severity of the virus and the league’s attempts to keep players healthy.