Report: 1 Frontrunner Might Be Emerging For Giants Job

A New York Giants helmet sitting on the field.

The New York Giants are on the hunt for a new general manager and a new head coach.

Over the past few weeks, the team has interviewed several general manager candidates. As the team looks to lock up a GM first, a potential head coaching frontrunner might be emerging.

The Giants interviewed Buffalo Bills executive Joe Schoen twice already. He and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could become a package hire for the Giants this offseason.

“According to a source close to Schoen, Daboll is indeed ‘very high’ on Schoen’s list of prospective head coaches if he were to get the Giants GM job, and Daboll would be expected to get an interview if he was still available,” Giants insider Ralph Vacchiano said.

“The source said Daboll might even be the favorite to become the Giants next coach under Schoen, but added that Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores figured to be on Schoen’s shortlist, too.”

Over the past two seasons, Brian Daboll has established himself as one of the best offensive coordinators in football. He helped turn superstar quarterback Josh Allen from a borderline bust into an MVP-caliber quarterback.

He’s already received interview requests from the Chicago Bears and others. However, if Schoen lands the Giants job, Daboll could be the next head coach hired in New York.

Will he land the job? We’ll find out soon.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.