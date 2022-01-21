Report: 1 NFL Team “Should” Have A New GM Today

One NFL team looks poised to have a GM sometime on Friday and it looks to be one of three finalists.

Per Jordan Raanan, the finalists for the Giants GM job are Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles, and Adam Peters. All three have had multiple interviews for the position.

Schoen is one of the Bills’ assistant general managers and has been a hot candidate since the start. Peters is with the 49ers and is their Vice President of player personnel, while Poles is the Chiefs Executive Director of player personnel.

All three are quality candidates but the Giants have to make sure they get this right due to how bad Dave Gettleman was the last few seasons.

He’s left them with nothing as the team went backward this season and finished 4-13.

The new GM will also be tasked with hiring the next head coach after owner John Mara let go of Joe Judge a couple of weeks ago. It wasn’t working out after only two seasons as Judge had a 10-23 record.

This is a pivotal time for the Giants franchise and the new era looks set to begin within a few hours.