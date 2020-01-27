Report: Freddie Kitchens Expected To Land New NFL Job

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens clearly wasn’t ready to take over a NFL team. But that doesn’t mean he’s not of worth as an assistant coach. Kitchens has reportedly landed a new NFL assistant coaching position.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Giants “are expected” to hire Kitchens as their tight ends coach.

This would be an interesting hire for rookie head coach Joe Judge.

“SOURCE: The Giants are expected to hire former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as their new tight ends coach,” Feldman posted on Twitter.

If this hire comes to fruition, it continues the trend of former NFL head coaches joining Judge’s staff.

The Giants head coach recently hired former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett as New York’s new offensive coordinator. Garrett certainly provides plenty of experience.

Judge’s hiring strategy is clear. The Giants coach is filling his staff with experienced coaches who’ve struggled during their time as head coaches.

New York is certainly hoping the hiring strategy pays off. The Giants have a young roster full of talented players. But culture, scheme and poor coaching have been issues over the past few seasons.

Judge hopes to make an immediate impact in the 2020 season. An experienced coaching staff should help him along the way.