Report: Giants Are Leaning 1 Way With GM Dave Gettleman

The New York Giants are likely headed toward yet another top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

New York sits at 5-9 on the season with games against the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys still on the schedule. The Giants are hefty underdogs this weekend against the Ravens and could easily lose to the Cowboys.

If that’s the case, New York will be locked into a top-10 pick. But what will the team do with that pick and who will be making the selection when April rolls around?

Well, the latest reports suggested Giants general manager Dave Gettleman might not be around for much longer. Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reported the Giants are leaning toward not bringing Gettleman back for another season.

People close to the Giants organization have told PFN Insider @TonyPauline that they believe the needle is moving toward them letting GM Dave Gettleman go after the season. Pauline adds that head coach Joe Judge is going to have a lot of input into the decision. #TogetherBlue — WBG84 (@WBG84) December 24, 2020

Gettleman took over as the team’s general manager ahead of the 2018 season. It didn’t take him long to make headlines, selecting running back Saquon Barkley ahead of quarterback Sam Darnold.

While Darnold hasn’t had much success at the NFL level, it was a head-scratching move at the time. Since then, Gettleman has made a few more questionable picks – including quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6 in the 2019 draft.

New head coach Joe Judge doesn’t have a lengthy relationship with Gettleman, so it would be easy for him to move on.

Of course, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of team co-owner John Mara.