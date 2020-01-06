Report: Giants Have 2 Coaching Interviews Scheduled

The New York Giants are one of several franchises still looking for a new head coach, and that search will continue this week with a pair of interviews.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants will meet with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule tomorrow and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Wednesday. Both interviews will be held in New Jersey.

The Giants already interviewed McDaniels for the team’s coaching search two years ago, while they have yet to speak with Rhule. However, the 44-year-old Baylor coach is viewed as perhaps the team’s top target right now.

Interview schedules: *Panthers scheduled to interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski in Minneapolis on Thursday, and Cleveland also could schedule him that day. *Giants scheduled to interview Baylor HC Matt Ruhle in NJ on Tuesday, then Patriots OC Josh McDaniels in NJ on Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

Rhule spent a year with the Giants in 2012 as an assistant offensive line coach before taking the head job at Temple. By all indications, Rhule holds great respect for the Giants’ organization, and that feeling is mutual.

However, Rhule is well-paid in his current role, and has shown he’ll be patient with NFL opportunities. He turned down the New York Jets last year when they wouldn’t give him complete freedom to hire his staff and the amount of control he was looking for.

Can Rhule coexist with embattled Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman?

"It's going to take an awful lot to get Matt Rhule up there. Dave Gettleman has kind of to come up with the times, so you got to have a head coach who's saying he's got to come up with the times." – FOX Sports @JayGlazer on Matt Rhule-to-Giants #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/pKdI6AA6v2 — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 6, 2020

Rhule is also slated to meet with the Carolina Panthers today. The Giants have already interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink’’ Martindale and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy was hired by the Cowboys as the team’s new head coach earlier today.