Report: Giants Have 2 Coaching Interviews Scheduled

A closeup of Giants co-owner John Mara.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: President, CEO and co-owner of the New York Giants John Mara looks on during warm ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are one of several franchises still looking for a new head coach, and that search will continue this week with a pair of interviews.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants will meet with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule tomorrow and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Wednesday. Both interviews will be held in New Jersey.

The Giants already interviewed McDaniels for the team’s coaching search two years ago, while they have yet to speak with Rhule. However, the 44-year-old Baylor coach is viewed as perhaps the team’s top target right now.

Rhule spent a year with the Giants in 2012 as an assistant offensive line coach before taking the head job at Temple. By all indications, Rhule holds great respect for the Giants’ organization, and that feeling is mutual.

However, Rhule is well-paid in his current role, and has shown he’ll be patient with NFL opportunities. He turned down the New York Jets last year when they wouldn’t give him complete freedom to hire his staff and the amount of control he was looking for.

Can Rhule coexist with embattled Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman?

Rhule is also slated to meet with the Carolina Panthers today. The Giants have already interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink’’ Martindale and former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy was hired by the Cowboys as the team’s new head coach earlier today.


