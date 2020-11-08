Giants Reportedly Declined Notable Trade Offer At The Deadline

There was plenty of speculation that the New York Giants would trade tight end Evan Engram before the NFL deadline. Ultimately, they decided not to.

Not that the fourth-year tight end didn’t draw interest though. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Giants turned down “multiple inquiries and offers” for Engram.

“The Giants decided that Engram had more value to them than another team’s picks and decided to keep him unless they were offered a first-round pick, according to sources,” Schefter wrote.

Engram was a first-round pick in the 2017 draft, but his on-field performance and injury history make it impossible to think he’s worth anything more than a fourth or fifth-round pick in a trade at this point.

Giants declined Evan Engram trade offers while the Jets rebuffed Quinnen Williams inquiries

Engram’s big drop two weeks ago cost the Giants the chance to seal up a victory in Philadelphia. He rebounded with a pretty solid game on Monday night against Tampa Bay, catching five passes for 61 yards.

Because the Giants already exercised Engram’s fifth-year option, they have him under contract for next year. It seems like this coaching staff, namely head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, are intent on trying to maximize Engram’s talent.

Thus far though, they haven’t had much luck doing so.