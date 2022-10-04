Report: Giants Working Out Another Former SEC Star Quarterback

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants are bringing in multiple quarterbacks for a workout on Tuesday.

One of them is reportedly Jake Fromm, who played for the Giants last season and spent time with head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, another former Bills QB is making the trip to 1925 Giants Drive.

A.J. McCarron, who spent time with the Bills in the 2018 preseason before being traded to the Oakland Raiders, is reportedly working out for the Giants today.

The 32-year-old McCarron was a fifth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014. The former Alabama star has appeared in 17 career games (four starts) with the Bengals, Raiders and Houston Texans.

McCarron has passed for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in his career. He also famously started the Bengals' 2015 Wild Card loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with Andy Dalton sidelined by injury.

The Giants have a need for more quarterback depth after Daniel Jones (sprained ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were injured in the team's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.