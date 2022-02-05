Report: How The Giants Reacted To Losing DC Patrick Graham

The initial belief around the NFL was that Patrick Graham would return to his role as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. Instead, he decided to join forces with Josh McDaniels on the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants were “stunned” that Graham left them for the Raiders.

“Giants believed Patrick Graham would stay on as DC and were stunned to learn he was going to the Raiders, per a league source,” Schultz tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Giants owner John Mara said the team would like to retain Graham as its defensive coordinator.

“That is very important,” Mara said when asked about bringing back Graham, via ESPN. “He’s very well-respected in this building. The players have a lot of respect for him. As do I. He’s a terrific defensive coordinator.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll also wanted Graham on his staff for the 2022 season. They worked together in New England for a few seasons.

Now that Graham is a member of the Raiders, the Giants officially have an opening at defensive coordinator.

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai will interview with the Giants this weekend to discuss their job opening, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.