Report: Mary J Blige Spotted With NFL Wide Receiver

Legendary R&B singer Mary J. Blige has reportedly been spotted partying in New York City with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

There are rumors circling on the internet that Blige, 50, is dating the 28-year-old Shepard. We don’t know if that’s true or not, but the New York Post‘s Page Six did say the pair were hanging out at stylist Misa Hylton’s birthday party in Manhattan on Friday.

“We’re told Shepard appeared unfazed and was “dripping in bling” at the soirée, where he posed for photos with the “Just Fine” singer and Hylton,” Page Six wrote.

Shepard filed for divorce from his wife, model Chanel Iman, back in June, reportedly citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Sterling Shepard parties with Mary J. Blige amid divorce from Chanel Iman https://t.co/4VZdJ6gx2g pic.twitter.com/f5DuztHu3g — Page Six (@PageSix) January 10, 2022

Shepard and Iman were married in March 2018 and have two daughters together. The Giants wideout reportedly requested joint custody of the children in his divorce filing.

Shepard just completed his sixth NFL season with the Giants, who drafted him back in 2016. Injuries limited him to 36 receptions for 366 yards and one touchdown in seven games.