Report: Monday Afternoon Update On Joe Judge, Giants

It was reported on Monday morning that Joe Judge appeared to be safe with the Giants, but could that turn out to be wrong?

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post is reporting that Judge is meeting with owner John Mara on Monday afternoon to likely discuss his future.

Joe Judge is meeting with John Mara this afternoon.

Judge just wrapped up his second full season as the Giants head coach and the team got worse from year one to year 2. They finished 4-13 this season after going 6-10 last year and looked more inept than ever.

In Sunday’s loss against Washington, New York ran a quarterback sneak with Jake Fromm on third-and-nine from its own four-yard line.

Judge didn’t trust his offense enough to make a pass in that situation ad instead went with a play that only works in short-yardage situations.

The Giants will already be looking for a new general manager this offseason as Dave Gettleman is retiring. It may look bad on some optics to fire another head coach so quickly, but this team didn’t look to be trying to win at all down the stretch.

New York hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016.