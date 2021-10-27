Report: “Multiple Teams” Interested In Trading For 1 Giants Player

All eyes are on Houston and Miami ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline. But one notable New York Giants player could be on the move as well.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, teams are “expressing interest” in Giants tight end Evan Engram. The fifth-year tight end has 20 receptions for 171 yards on the season so far.

Engram made his first Pro Bowl last year after making 63 receptions for 654 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Unfortunately, injuries have been a bit of a problem.

Over the past four years, Engram has missed 15 games due to injuries. His per game averages have also suffered as the Giants offense has struggled to find consistency over the years.

At 2-5 on the season, the New York Giants’ playoff hopes are almost dead. So it makes sense that they may be willing to hear offers on players who might not be around beyond this season.

As trade deadline looms, multiple teams are expressing interest in Giants TE Evan Engram. Texans among potential sellers (and not just Watson) That and more from our Week 8 file (@DanGrazianoESPN and me)https://t.co/L2sCjouMIs — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 27, 2021

Evan Engram was the Giants’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft following a stellar career at Ole Miss. As a rookie, he seemed poised for stardom, making 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns.

Thus far, his rookie season has been the high water mark of his career. He’s struggled to come close to matching that production over the past four years.

Plenty of names get floated around the trade deadline that never move. Engram might end up being one of those.

But a change of scenery for Engram and some extra draft capital for the Giants could be a benefit to both sides.

Will Evan Engram be traded or stay put?