Report Names Giants “Presumed Frontrunner” For Head Coach

The New York Giants haven’t named their next head coach, but it sounds like a favorite is emerging for the job.

According to Ian O’Connor of the New York Post, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the “presumed frontrunner” for the Giants’ head coaching job.

“Just like Giants GM frontrunner (at the time) Joe Schoen did nothing to hurt himself in his 1st interview, word is presumed HC frontrunner Brian Daboll did nothing to hurt himself in his,” O’Connor tweeted. “I think Brian Flores is the Adam Peters candidate here, needing to find a way to overcome.”

Daboll will speak with Giants general manager Joe Schoen about the position. Schoen was just hired away from the Bills, which means there’s already a preexisting relationship between these two.

Just like Giants GM frontrunner (at the time) Joe Schoen did nothing to hurt himself in his 1st interview, word is presumed HC frontrunner Brian Daboll did nothing to hurt himself in his. I think Brian Flores is the Adam Peters candidate here, needing to find a way to overcome. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 22, 2022

There’s a lot of support for Daboll. Several analysts believe he’s the right coach to get the Giants back on track.

“I love the Giants hire of Joe Schoen,” Chris Simms of NBC Sports tweeted. “And hope that it means Brian Daboll is next.”

Daboll isn’t the only coach linked to the job opening in New York. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are also considered candidates for the position.

If Daboll receives the job, he’ll be tasked with rejuvenating a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since the 2016 season.