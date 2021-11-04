Report: NFL Team Canceled In-Person Meetings This Morning

Just about every NFL team has had issues with the coronavirus this season. But for one team, it’s gotten so bad that they’ve had to cancel in-person meetings.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the New York Giants have canceled their in-facility meetings for players this mornings. All meetings are being conducted virtually. The team office is reportedly closed to non-football staff as well.

However, on-field practice still appears poised to take place today. Per the report, players will return this afternoon for practice unless their COVID-19 test results are still being assessed.

The Giants have been dealing with a number of positive COVID-19 tests this week. Several players – including star running back Saquon Barkley – have had to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list until the team confirms they’re medically cleared.

It’s been an incredibly rough season for the New York Giants, who are 2-6 in Joe Judge’s second year in charge. They’ve had several brutal close calls that could’ve seen them at 5-3 if they could just avoid late mistakes.

Now they’re dealing with a COVID-19 issue that could stretch their already diminishing depth even further.

The Giants play the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday and finally get their bye week in Week 10. But unless some of the players start getting clean test results, they’re going to be hard-pressed to even compete – let alone win.

